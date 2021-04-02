Advisory Resource Group Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,887,000 after acquiring an additional 573,415 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,139,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,365,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $402.08. 7,001,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $245.44 and a 52-week high of $402.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

