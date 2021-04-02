Advisory Resource Group Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,641,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

