Advisory Resource Group Buys 31 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,781,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $7.48 on Friday, hitting $365.97. The company had a trading volume of 403,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,921. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $200.00 and a 52 week high of $382.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

