Advisory Resource Group Acquires 707 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 241,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $162.83. 7,229,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,076. The company has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $127.22 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

