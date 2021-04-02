Advisor Partners LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enbridge by 13.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

