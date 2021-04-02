Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.74 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

