Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,541,000 after acquiring an additional 137,215 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,290,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,544,000 after buying an additional 127,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,012,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 369,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $89.59 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.36.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

