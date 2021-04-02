Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $59.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

