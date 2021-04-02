Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

