Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.24. 14,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.11. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

