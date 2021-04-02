Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$555.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$3.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

