Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 153,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

