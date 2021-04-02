Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 511.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,690 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,569 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $110,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $483.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.71 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.52 and a 200-day moving average of $476.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.