Acuity Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,577 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,195% compared to the typical volume of 199 call options.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.41.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 69.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $171.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.