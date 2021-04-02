Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $182,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Acuity Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

AYI opened at $168.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $171.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

