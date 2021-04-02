Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Bryan Carsberg Buys 224 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg purchased 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £250.88 ($327.78).

Shares of ACT opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Friday. Actual Experience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.01.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard that provides actionable data for service providers to pinpoint the cause of poor digital quality.

