Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Bryan Carsberg Buys 224 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg purchased 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £250.88 ($327.78).
Shares of ACT opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Friday. Actual Experience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.01.
About Actual Experience
