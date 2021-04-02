Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

