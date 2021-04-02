ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ACR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 45,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,231. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

