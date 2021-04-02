Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,056 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,155.41 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,229.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.09.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.