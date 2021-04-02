Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,259,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $136.01 and a 52-week high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.