Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

