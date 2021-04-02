Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $46.86 on Monday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Accolade by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.