Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,086.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00660489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

