Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aben Resources stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.