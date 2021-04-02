A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce sales of $770.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the lowest is $747.20 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $636.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

