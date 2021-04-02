$98.00 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report sales of $98.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $99.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $123.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 1,332,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,469. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $863.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

