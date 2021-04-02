9,612 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $24.51 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.