$87.24 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report $87.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $92.90 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $57.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $326.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIVO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $464,076.80. Insiders have sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.