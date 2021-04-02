86,028 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,126,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,979,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of XPEV opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

