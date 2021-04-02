843 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,295. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.68. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

