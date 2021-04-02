$781.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post sales of $781.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.00 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $69.49. 810,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.