76,790 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,369 shares of company stock worth $919,421. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

