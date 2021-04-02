74,500 Shares in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVOS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVOS. Roth Capital began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

