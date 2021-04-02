$686.26 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $686.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.00 million and the highest is $700.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $424.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $87,620.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $208,171.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 76,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,272,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 60,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

