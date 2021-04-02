6,607 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,607 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.