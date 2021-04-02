$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $24.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $47,163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

