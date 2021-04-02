5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$5.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

TSE VNP opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.13 million and a PE ratio of 173.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

