5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$5.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.64.
TSE VNP opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.13 million and a PE ratio of 173.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.01.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
