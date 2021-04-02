$59.84 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post sales of $59.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $261.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.87 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $313.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.64 million to $350.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages recently commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 387,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,059,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.