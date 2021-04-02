$59.84 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post sales of $59.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $261.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.87 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $313.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.64 million to $350.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).
NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 387,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,059,000.
About Radius Health
Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.
