$59.84 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post sales of $59.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $261.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.87 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $313.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.64 million to $350.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages recently commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 387,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,059,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

