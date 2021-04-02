589 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SKYY stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 282,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

