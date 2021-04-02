4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Tops $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $618,175.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

