480 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Shares of TRV opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

