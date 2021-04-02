402,440 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.37% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

NYSE RBA traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 504,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

