$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.55 billion and the lowest is $4.24 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $16.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.