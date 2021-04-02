3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Up to $26.10

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $27.01. 3D Systems shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 9,865 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

