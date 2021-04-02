$385.86 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce sales of $385.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $378.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 58.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.39. The company had a trading volume of 132,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,195. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $109.52 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

