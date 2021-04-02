36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of 36Kr stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $126.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Get 36Kr alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.