358 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of CCI opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.06 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

