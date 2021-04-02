35,557 Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

