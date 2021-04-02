33,611 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,496,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

