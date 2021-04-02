315,897 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,316,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,346,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of BE stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,192,546.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,078. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

